These Pro-Approved Makeup Removers Take off Everything

At the end of the day, It's really hard to hype yourself up enough to take off all your makeup before going to sleep when your makeup remover isn't that effective at getting the job done. Along taking up more time that you could be spending in your bed, having to rub and scrub your face to get stubborn waterproof mascara and eyeliner off can also irritate skin.

Instead of giving into the siren call of sleeping with your makeup on, we polled a set of pro makeup artists to find out what products they use on their celeb clients to quickly (and gently) take off all of the heavy makeup they use on set. Keep scrolling to see the best makeup removers according to the pros, along with why they love them.

Chanel Demaquillant Yeux Intense Gentle Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover

"I love this product because it removes even long wearing lipsticks and waterproof mascara without a greasy residue. Saturate a cotton pad, hold it over your eye for five seconds and wipe the makeup away. Gently press [wipe] downwards with your eye closed, then outwards, then upwards." —N.Y.C.-Based makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor

Chanel $34 SHOP NOW
Shiseido Perfect Cleansing Oil 

"With water, it [this oil] rinses off all glam waterproof makeup with one pump." —N.Y.C.-based makeup artist Edward Cruz

Shiseido $32 SHOP NOW
Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes & Wipes 

N.Y.C.-based makeup artist Edward Cruz's thoughts about these wipes in one word: amazing. Also, "the scent is beautiful and it cuts through everything." 

Neutrogena $6 SHOP NOW
RMS Beauty Raw Coconut Cream 

"This coconut oil is superior to what you can find in grocery stores. It's super smooth, never has gritty bits in it, and is completely raw, which makes it ideal for dissolving makeup naturally. For combination skin types, follow with a sudsy cleanser, though people with dry skin can just massage it all over their faces, including their eyes, and wipe away makeup with a tissue or cotton pad." —N.Y.C.-based makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor 

RMS Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
MAKE UP FOR EVER Sens'Eyes Waterproof Sensitive Eye Cleanser 

"This eye makeup remover does double duty as a great all around makeup remover as. This breaks down waterproof makeup in a cinch leaving your skin soft and non irritated afterwards." —celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin 

Make Up For Ever $25 SHOP NOW
Albolene Eye Makeup Remover 

"So I'm obsessed with Albolene eye makeup remover! It's super inexpensive, works like a charm and leaves your skin moisturized instead of feeling stripped. It's been around forever but I just rediscovered it and now I'm crazy over it." —celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg 

$10 SHOP NOW
Dior Hydra Life Micellar Water No Rinse Cleanser 

"What makes this different than others on the market is its ability to balance tone and hydrate immediately after removing your makeup. You visibly see a glow after its been used!" —celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin

Dior $42 SHOP NOW

