These Magnetic Beauty Products are the Coolest Things You'll See All Day

Sure traditional masks are fun, but this one by Dr. Brandt comes with a magnet that pulls the mask off of your face instead of rinsing it away with warm water. The process is just as satisfying as your favorite pore strip as you see the mask buildup gather up as your glide the magnet over your skin. Our tip: be sure to wrap the triangular magnet with tissue before using it for even easier cleanup.

So how exactly does it work? The mask has an iron-based formula that’s activated by magnetic particles. When you run the magnet over the mask after letting it sit on your skin for 10 minutes, it lifts off the dried up product along with the day’s dirt and gunk that’s been sitting on your skin’s surface—all with a tingling feeling sensation as it sucks everything out of your pores. The aftermath leaves your skin feeling smoother, softer, and with a healthy glow.