These Magnetic Beauty Products are the Coolest Things You'll See All Day

Aug 25, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Opposites attract is about to have a whole other meaning. More and more beauty brands are beginning to take the magnets you have on your fridge and infusing an invisible magnetic shield into their products’ formulas or including these materials in their applicators, transforming skincare, hair, and makeup staples into innovative products that are a force to be reckoned with. Not only are these products just plain cool to use, they also deliver serious results. Prepare to experience a strong magnetism for the following four skincare, hair, and makeup products.  

Pur Cosmetics Fully Charged Mascara Powered By Magnetic Technology 

A tube of clumpy mascara is a set of eyelashes’ greatest rival. This one by Pur Cosmetics is packed with polymers that carry positive charges to coat and cover every single of your negatively charged lashes. The result is smooth, separated, long lashes with a clump-free finish.

Dr. Brandt Skincare Magnetight Age-Defyer 

Sure traditional masks are fun, but this one by Dr. Brandt comes with a magnet that pulls the mask off of your face instead of rinsing it away with warm water. The process is just as satisfying as your favorite pore strip as you see the mask buildup gather up as your glide the magnet over your skin. Our tip: be sure to wrap the triangular magnet with tissue before using it for even easier cleanup.

So how exactly does it work? The mask has an iron-based formula that’s activated by magnetic particles. When you run the magnet over the mask after letting it sit on your skin for 10 minutes, it lifts off the dried up product along with the day’s dirt and gunk that’s been sitting on your skin’s surface—all with a tingling feeling sensation as it sucks everything out of your pores. The aftermath leaves your skin feeling smoother, softer, and with a healthy glow.

Everpro Gray Away Root Touch Up Powder 

The convenience of a powder root touch up is quickly lost when powder particles wind up all over your face and even shoulders as you’re applying it. This is where magnets come in. EverPro’s binding root concealer powder is powered by magnets so that it only sticks to its applicator and your strands.

One Two Lash Magnetic Eyelsah Extensions 

Falsies minus the messy, sticky glue? They do exist. These game-changing lashes by One Two Lash stay in place with the help of magnets. Two half strips (each with a tiny magnet) are sandwiched around your own lashes and you gently pinch them to guarantee that the two magnets catch so they stay in place.  To take them off: You slide the lash plates between your fingers to release the magnetic connection. Here’s to no more tweezing dried-up glue from your eyelids. The lashes are available in four finishes and can be pre-ordered now on One Two Lash’s website.

