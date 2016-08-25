These Magnetic Beauty Products are the Coolest Things You'll See All Day

Courtesy
Opposites attract is about to have a whole other meaning. More and more beauty brands are beginning to take the magnets you have on your fridge and infusing an invisible magnetic shield into their products’ formulas or including these materials in their applicators, transforming skincare, hair, and makeup staples into innovative products that are a force to be reckoned with. Not only are these products just plain cool to use, they also deliver serious results. Prepare to experience a strong magnetism for the following four skincare, hair, and makeup products.