This Primer Makes Pores Basically Disappear, and It's Half Off Right Now

There’s a lot of talk of Christmas in July these days — shopping for gifts and crazy deals in the dead of summer — but Macy’s is pushing the off-season deals even earlier with its 10 Days of Glam beauty sale, which just launched today.

Each day from now through June 20, Macy’s is offering a different best-selling beauty product selection at a holiday-worthy discount of 50 percent off. Shoppers can get in on huge savings on key categories like anti-aging moisturizers, award-winning mascaras, skin serums, and shadow palettes.

Today, Macy’s is kicking off its shopping event with half-off deals on Smashbox’s Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer, which is marked down from $39 to $19, and bareMinerals’ bareSkin® Complete Coverage Serum Concealer, marked down from $22 to $11.

These cult-favorite makeup products rarely go on sale, so the massive price cuts are that much more exciting. We’re particularly stoked to see this star-powered primer from Smashbox on sale, given that it’s one of our favorites — it keeps oil under control and makeup in place for up to eight hours, and 97 percent of testers said it reduced the appearance of pores.

This deal only lasts till the end of the day, and then new deals will go live. Bookmark this page for updates on the best, most marked down deals from Macy’s 10 Days of Glam sale, and be sure to shop today’s incredible steals at Macys.com.