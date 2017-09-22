5 Legit, Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon

Buying luxury beauty products can be stressful. We're not only talking about the hefty price tag that comes along with most items, but the unfortunate growth in counterfeits that are on the market. Some formulas are diluted and several knockoff beauty products could include ingredients that can be harmful to your body and potentially cause long-term damage.

Luckily, there are several ways to spot a real from the fake. One of the smartest options is to make sure you are purchasing items from a licensed retailer, especially when you're on open-market websites like Amazon. Instead of resorting to third-party retailers that are on the website, buying directly from Amazon is always the smartest choice. You can find out for sure who is selling the items in the top, left-hand corner of your screen—just underneath the price.

Amazon directly handles the shipping of some of the most prestigious beauty brands from Oribe to Marc Jacobs fragrances. That way you know what you're getting is the real deal. And shopping on the site is super easy, thanks to the free two-day shipping benefits of being a Prime member.

Ahead, you'll find 5 legit, luxury beauty brands that you can shop on Amazon without any worries.