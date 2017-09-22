5 Legit, Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Sep 22, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Buying luxury beauty products can be stressful. We're not only talking about the hefty price tag that comes along with most items, but the unfortunate growth in counterfeits that are on the market. Some formulas are diluted and several knockoff beauty products could include ingredients that can be harmful to your body and potentially cause long-term damage.

Luckily, there are several ways to spot a real from the fake. One of the smartest options is to make sure you are purchasing items from a licensed retailer, especially when you're on open-market websites like Amazon. Instead of resorting to third-party retailers that are on the website, buying directly from Amazon is always the smartest choice. You can find out for sure who is selling the items in the top, left-hand corner of your screen—just underneath the price.

Amazon directly handles the shipping of some of the most prestigious beauty brands from Oribe to Marc Jacobs fragrances. That way you know what you're getting is the real deal. And shopping on the site is super easy, thanks to the free two-day shipping benefits of being a Prime member.

VIDEO: Is Amazon Prime Worth It?

 

Ahead, you'll find 5 legit, luxury beauty brands that you can shop on Amazon without any worries.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray

Marc Jacobs Beauty $51 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Dry Texturizing Spray

Oribe $46 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Handy Mixed Bristle Brush

Mason Pearson $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

 Black Rose Cream Masque for Women

Sisley $101 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Black Orchid

Tom Ford $107 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!