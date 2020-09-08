20,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Deemed This “America’s #1 Mascara”
This five-star wonder of a mascara has all the reviews — 20,000 of them, in fact — and carries the title of “America’s #1 Mascara” based on yearly sales. We needed to know why. Amazon shoppers, who’ve made it the best-selling mascara on the site, praise its long-lasting and smudgeless nature as well as the length and volume it gives their lashes. Plus, it comes in five eye-popping colors if you’re feeling unconventional, only to the tune of $7 per bottle.
L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara is, of course, volume-building but has a formula that applies softly and is designed for layering rather than clumping. The brush is developed to maximize volume in application; however, customers pointed out that you need to wipe the excess off the brush before applying to avoid clumpiness. One reviewer suggests letting a first coat dry and then applying a second coat for ultimate thickness.
“Holy moly eyelashes!!!!! My eyelashes look huge and gorgeous,” said one shopper. “Super length and volume. Better than those expensive brands. My new favorite and I will be purchasing again and again. Finally I found my mascara.” This sentiment is echoed in so many reviews claiming the lash product’s value is unmatched in the marketplace.
A usual downfall of inexpensive mascara is the mid-afternoon raccoon eyes glaring back at you in the bathroom mirror. Lucky for that girl, reviewers raved about the smudge-proof and flake-proof power of this product. One customer said, “This is truly a waterproof mascara. I can go swimming, or take a bath, and it still looks fabulous! It comes off easily when I want it to, too.”
If you’re experimental with your makeup, or willing to be, this mascara comes in cobalt, eggplant, and a forest green. These shades are guaranteed to compliment your eye color and elevate your everyday routine.
For volume, eye-popping color, and a great price point this might be your new holy grail product.