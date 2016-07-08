Beaumojis Are Happening & They're Fabulous

Emojis have a way of expressing our feelings in ways that words just can't and now beauty girls can rejoice because L'Oreal recently unveiled a keyboard of emojis just for us.

Called Beaumoji, there are 130 of those little guys that will fit all of your hair, makeup, and skin care needs in future texts, tweets, and Insta posts, even shouting out industry faves like the Urban Decay Naked Palette and Maybelline Baby Lips. Not to mention that "brows on fleek" has never looked so cute.

#BEAUMOJI IS HERE! http://bit.ly/BeaumojiKB A photo posted by Beaumoji (@beaumoji_) on Jul 7, 2016 at 6:45am PDT

Also, prepare to obsess over the NYX lipstick emoji and the Viktor & Rolf perfume bottle. #Need

I know I'm getting greedy, but I hope they expand their collection soon. There are endless emoji possibilities in the world of beauty and I want all of them.