7 Long-Wear Beauty Products That'll Last Through Cuffing Season

Sure, winter is coming, but cuffing season is approaching, too. The end of November until March is the time of year when it gets dark before you even leave work and going outside is horrible because it's too cold, so linking up with a winter mate suddenly has its appeal. The alternative? Spending your nights alone sipping wine and listening to Drake's discography until the season's over.

If you haven't landed your cuffing season significant other, you still have a windowpane of time left. If you have, you're going to need makeup that's going to stand up to all the warm and cozy nights you're going to have in the next few months. That's where we come in: We've rounded up long-wear, smudge-proof makeup products that won't transfer, smear, or melt, no matter how hot things may inevitably get.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Keep scrolling for the best long-wear makeup products to wear this cuffing season.

VIDEO: 3 of the Most Expensive Perfumes