7 Long-Wear Beauty Products That'll Last Through Cuffing Season

Alamy Stock Photo
Erin Lukas
Nov 30, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Sure, winter is coming, but cuffing season is approaching, too. The end of November until March is the time of year when it gets dark before you even leave work and going outside is horrible because it's too cold, so linking up with a winter mate suddenly has its appeal. The alternative? Spending your nights alone sipping wine and listening to Drake's discography until the season's over.

If you haven't landed your cuffing season significant other, you still have a windowpane of time left. If you have, you're going to need makeup that's going to stand up to all the warm and cozy nights you're going to have in the next few months. That's where we come in: We've rounded up long-wear, smudge-proof makeup products that won't transfer, smear, or melt, no matter how hot things may inevitably get.

Keep scrolling for the best long-wear makeup products to wear this cuffing season.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Eyeliner in Black 

Chances are you've probably sweat off your eyeliner on a humid summer day so just think about what could potentially happen to your cat-eye during cuffing season. Luckily, this smudge-proof liquid eyeliner by Stila stays on until you're ready to take it off. The marker-esque tip makes it easy to draw on a cat flick or thick graphic line. 

Clé de Peau Beauté Cream Blush in 1 

Ok,  your new winter S.O. might make your cheeks flush on their own, but a little extra reinforcement never hurts. Argan oil and Clé de Peau's nourishing Hydro-Wrap Complex helps this blush blend effortlessly into skin without fading or wearing off mid-way through your date.  

Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara 

Trust us: You're going to want to leave the lights on after applying a few coats of Urban Decay's newest mascara. The NSFW tube promises to hold up and stay smudge-free in any sweaty situation—including the bedroom. Whether or not this claim is actually true, is entirely up to you to discover. 

Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Full Coverage Matte Foundation SPF 20 

This is one foundation that looks just as good freshly applied as it does the next morning. The shine-free, transfer-proof formula hugs skin and smooths over imperfections for up to 24 hours without clogging pores. Bonus: It's also spiked with a black tea antioxidant complex which fights the look of dullness and fatigue, in addition to damage from pollution. 

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in American Woman 

If NARS' liquid lipstick doesn't come off while eating a big salad, our bets are on the matte formula staying on throughout a makeout session. The lipstick is infused with hydrating pigment complex that keeps the color from flaking and drying out lips. 

L'Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Shape and Fill Pencil 

Eyebrows don't usually get effected by any physical activity, but if you want extra insurance, swap whatever product you're currently using for a smear-free pencil like L'Oréal Paris' brow styler. The triangle tip allows you to precisely fill and define your arches as you so desire.  

Kat Von D Lock-It Concealer Crème

Use this creamy concealer to cover and correct blemishes, discoloration, and dark circles without having to worry about getting so close to your new sweetie that your makeup rubs off on their clothes. Bonus: Kat Von D's full coverage concealer comes in a wide range of shades that correspond to skin's undertones, too. 

