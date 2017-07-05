5 Light Therapy Tools for Brighter, Clearer Skin

neutrogena/instagram
Alexis Bennett
Jul 05, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

You've probably seen a couple of celebrities trolling your Instagram feed in creepy masks that glow in the dark. Those pictures definitely give us Jason from Friday the 13th vibes, but the white masks are much more than frightening props for selfies. The LED tools are actually treatments that nix several skin concerns—like inflammation and hyperpigmentation.

It's not a new treatment, celebrities like Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson have been visiting their dermatologists for years to indulge in light therapy. But more and more companies are making it easier for all of us to enjoy the benefits of light treatments without leaving the house.

Brands like Silk'n and Neutrogena have created at-home devices that can zap acne-causing bacteria, make pores appear smaller, and minimize wrinkles with the power of LED lights. Each color of light gives off its own specific wavelength at low energy levels that are safe for the skin and eyes. Several studies prove that wavelengths from red light reduce inflammation, while blue wavelengths kill bacteria. And the color-coded beauty treatment doesn't stop there. Brands are offering other shades—like green, purple, and yellow—in hopes of tackling more skin issues.

The best part about the portable devices: They are much more affordable than luxury treatments, which could easily cost you $1,000 after multiple sessions. That's why we've gathered five of our favorite light therapy tools below.

VIDEO: Check out LuMee's LED Light Phone Case

 

Keep scrolling to find the perfect one to treat your skin concerns at home.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Krasr LED Phototherapy Mask

The Krasr mask boasts 7 different colors of lights that target different skin concerns. The brand recommends using the red to diminish fine lines, yellow to reduce oil, green to calm skin, purple to minimize the appearance of pores, cyan to treat acne, blue to combat inflammation, and the laser light to correct uneven skin tone.

$100 (Originally $190) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite EyeCare Pro LED Device

At a first glance, this tool looks like a pair of futuristic sunglasses. But it's actually an FDA-cleared mask that uses light therapy to zap wrinkles and boost skin's elasticity around the eyes.

$159 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Project E Beauty 3 Color LED Skin Care Mask

This anti-aging device includes settings for sensitive skin, and it stimulates blood circulation. Users can create a custom treatment by selecting the time frame and color that best suits any skin concerns.

$90 (Originally $130) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask

This ten-minute treatment was designed to fight off acne-causing bacteria thanks to a combination of red and blue lights. Celebs like Lena Dunham are fans of the affordable mask.

$35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Silk'n Blue Acne Treatment System

And this hand-held device uses a blue light and infrared heat to demolish acne-causing bacteria and dry up overacting oil glands.

$149 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!