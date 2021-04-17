Shoppers Say This Foot Mask for Dry, Cracked Skin Is 'Better Than Going to the Salon'
This Foot Mask Leaves Skin Feeling So Baby Soft, People Say It’s Better Than a Pedicure
Grab it while it’s 56 percent off.
With sandal season inching closer, it's about time to give your feet a little extra TLC — especially if you're dealing with rough calluses and dry, cracked heels. There's no need to run to your closest nail salon, though; at-home foot masks are all the rage for a satisfying (yet slightly gross) skin transformation. Even better, options like the Lavinso Foot Peel Mask cost way less than a pedicure, giving you two separate applications for just $12.
The exfoliating mask includes a handful of all-natural ingredients — salicylic acid, aloe, tea tree oil, citric acid, orange extract, and malic acid — that shed away dead skin to reveal baby soft feet in as little as three days. Simply slip each foot into one of the booties for at least an hour to let the potion get to work — no scrubbing involved. In the days after, all you have to do is wait as the dead skin gradually peels away and reveals smoother-looking feet.
The treatment, which has over 11,600 five-star Amazon ratings, is completely painless and irritation-free. Many reviewers recommend soaking your feet for 10 minutes before using the mask to see "freaky results" that are "better than going to the salon." According to one shopper, "even the most awfully calloused feet will benefit from this." In fact, people say so much dead skin came off their feet that they would advise others to wear socks during the peeling phase to keep the shedding off bed sheets.
"After day 8, my feet are peeling and boy oh boy, what an amazing product," wrote one user. "I was starting to think it wasn't going to happen, but patience paid off. I have been getting bi-weekly pedicures since forever, so I thought my feet were in excellent shape. But peeling away this layer of old skin was fascinating. It did not hurt at all. It peeled around my toes, the top of my toes, and the top of my foot."
"This is the first time I've really ever had very rough, hard heels and 'old' looking feet; so bad, I didn't even want to have a pedicure or wear sandals," shared another. "These foot peels were super easy to use, and boy, are they effective. Totally painless. The new skin coming through was very soft, like new. I would totally recommend it. My sister and mother have ordered their boxes."
While the Lavinso Foot Peel Mask normally costs $28 per box (which includes two treatments), you can snag it for $12 on Amazon right now — just in time for summer. But hurry, because there's no telling when the price will go back up.