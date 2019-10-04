The $335 Anti-Aging Moisturizer Sienna Miller Says Really, Really Works

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

There are thousands — possibly millions — of skincare products that promise to do this and promise to do that, but there are honestly only a few brands that seem to come through on the claims they're making. Time after time, you'll find La Mer on that list of result-delivering formulas. Just ask Sienna Miller.

"When I was younger, I used to steal my mother's when she wasn't looking," Miller exclusively told InStyle.com on Thursday evening during the celebration of a new, limited-edition jar of La Mer's Crème de La Mer. "I didn't use that little spoon. I would go and stick my finger in it, so she totally knew when I went at it. There's something so luxurious about it as a product and it really, really works in a way that very few things do. It always just seemed so luxurious and just aspirational and now I really need it as I get older," Miller joked. "Every flight, I slap it on. It's just such a magical moisturizer."

The new limited-edition containers of the La Mer Crème de La Mer cost $335, which obviously ain't cheap. But it's reassuring to know that the jar will last for a while. "You don't have to use that much," said Miller. "So that pot can last quite a long time if you use the amount that you're supposed to use. It's a beautiful thing to invest in, especially with this new design that Mario and Gray have created."

Father-daughter duo Mario and Gray Sorrenti worked on The Edge of the Sea campaign for the brand. Together, the two managed to bring the moisturizing crème to life in black-and-white deco photos and a video taken on a dreamy beach in St. Barths.

Image zoom Sam Deitch/BFA.com

The campaign was more than just another work project for the Sorrentis. "My favorite part, which I will never forget and I will forever be indebted to La Mer for, was the opportunity to actually work with Gray," the famed photographer said about working with his daughter. "And to see Gray do what she loves to do so closely; to be able to share ideas and share my knowledge in a really, really close and intimate way." The collaboration was natural for both of them; Gray actually had a personal connection to the La Mer brand.

"When I was little, I had very bad eczema," Gray said. "We tried to find solutions that would calm my skin and really, nothing worked. It wasn’t until I found my mom’s La Mer and smothered it all over my face — it was really the only thing that would help calm my irritation. My mom would eventually find the bottle with nothing left … it was a funny thing. When the opportunity presented itself, we couldn’t say no."

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: La Mer Crème de La Mer x Gray Sorrenti Moisturizing Cream, $335; nordstrom.com.