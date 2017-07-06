Kourtney Kardashian Has Worn This Dependable Mascara for 15 Years

Kourtney Kardashian is constantly teaching us clever beauty hacks, and today she is revealing more tips on her app and website. This time, the 38-year-old star shared her go-to mascara. It turns out, she's been keeping this secret for roughly 15 years, and it comes in handy for making an understated statement while traveling.

"I don't wear much makeup when I'm on vacation and usually go for a more natural vibe," Kardashian explains. "If I am going out, I'll do a swipe of mascara, and that's pretty much it!" The formula that Kardashian always packs in her makeup bag is an oldie, but goodie. "When it comes to mascara, I have used Lancôme ever since college," Kardashian adds. "I always bring black mascara in both regular ($28; nordstrom.com) and waterproof ($28; nordstrom.com) when I'm packing for vacation."

Before she applies a few coats of the volume-building mascara, she likes to prep her eyelashes with the Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Mascara Primer ($26; sephora.com). And each strand gets an extra lift thanks to the Charlotte Tilbury Life Changing Lashes Eyelash Curler ($22; nordstrom.com).

When it's time to remove the layers of mascara, Kardashian relies on the impressive Charlotte Tilbury 'Take It All Off' Genius Eye Make-Up Remover ($32; nordstrom.com). And at the end of the day, she hits the bed with a few coats of vitamin-E oil ($25; amazon.com) on her lashes to promote growth while she snoozes.