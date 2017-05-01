You Will Never Catch Kourtney Kardashian Traveling Without These Beauty Products

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Alexis Bennett
May 01, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

Kourtney Kardashian is always on the go. Whether she's having a girls' trip with her sisters or or keeping up with her three children. But in the midst of her hectic schedule, she still manages to maintain a flawless beauty routine. And the oldest Kardashian sister shared her travel tips on her app and website.

"To make packing for trips easy and less time-consuming, I always keep a full set of toiletries packed and ready to go," Kardashian explained. Her advice didn't stop there. The 38-year-old star also shared every-single-one of the beauty products that she packs in her checked suitcase. It's a combination of skin-care, hygiene, and hair must-haves that will remedy any beauty dilemma. Keep on scrolling to get Kardashian's travel checklist.

Charlotte Tilbury Take It All Off Genius Eye Make-Up Remover

Elta MD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Fatboy Perfect Putty

Lavanila The Healthy Deodorant Pure Vanilla

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush, Qi

Tongue Sweeper

Jason Tooth Gel Sea Fresh Fluoride

Anderson Lilley Sicilian Tangerine Beach Butter Body Cream

Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam

Dirtea Diamond Organic White Tea

Balmain Paris Hair Couture Texturizing Salt Spray

Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Styling Crème

Gillette Venus Original Razor with Refills

Dr. Tung's Smart Floss

