Test Out Kourtney Kardashian's Healthy-Hair Routine With This $9 Secret

Kourtney Kardashian's hair is always on point. Even when she's vacationing and taking a break from blow dryers and flat irons, it still looks healthy and vibrant. So what's her secret? Turns out she depends on a shampoo alternative to keep her strands in tip-top shape. And she shared all of the details on her app and website.

Typically, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will wash and condition her hair with Rahua products. But using traditional shampoos on a daily basis can do more harm than good, especially since the cleansing agents can leave hair brittle and dry. "Every now and then, I'll rinse my hair with apple cider vinegar," Kardashian explains. "It's known for holding in moisture without striping your hair of its natural oils."

Yes, apple cider vinegar, aka the kitchen staple that has been around for years. It's often used as an ingredient in salad dressings and marinades. But it's one of the best-kept beauty secrets that will gently cleanse your hair and scalp. Plus it'll leave strands looking shiny. You can cop an organic bottle off of Amazon for as little as $9. Or you can try out this luxe apple cider vinegar rinse by dpHU for $35 from Sephora.

"The only other secret I have for healthy hair is I always sleep on a pillowcase made of 100-percent silk," Kardashian adds. "The natural amino acids in the silk are really good for both your skin and hair." We're swapping out our cotton pillowcases ASAP.