Kourtney Kardashian Uses This $8 Plant to Keep Her Skin (and Home) Looking Great

We can always count on Kourtney Kardashian to keep us up on all of the best natural beauty remedies. This time, she's combining her love for interior design with her latest skin-care tip.

"If the kids or I get a sunburn, I always use fresh aloe vera applied directly to the skin," Kardashian reveals on her app and website. "I keep aloe vera plants in my house, too. You can just break off a leaf and squeeze it to get a small amount of gel."

If you're not familiar with the benefits of aloe vera, you've really been missing out. The tropical plant has thick, long leaves that are filled with a gel-like residue. That gooey center is where all of the skin-healing benefits are found. "Used topically, aloe gel taken straight from the plant is a cure-all for many skin conditions, including dry skin, burns (including sunburn,) and irritation like eczema," Kardashian explains. "It's rich in vitamin C, E, and beta carotene, which nourishes, repairs, and cools the skin without leaving a greasy residue."

Courtesy $8 SHOP NOW

And the benefits don't stop at aiding your skin. Kardashian says that it also can be just as nourishing for your hair. What's even better: The multi-purpose plant is hard to kill. So even if you don't have a green thumb, you can keep your plant alive with very little maintenance.