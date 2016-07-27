This Korean Beauty Trend Makes It Fun to Wash Your Face

Dianna Mazzone
Jul 27, 2016

On days when scrubbing your face feels more like a daunting "to-do" than a self-care indulgence, might we suggest adding a little skintertainment to your regime?

The K-Beauty trend is just what it sounds like—the melding of skin-care and entertainment. “During our travels to Korea last year, we saw a marked increase in skin-care that was especially amusing and indulgent to use," says Christine Chang, co-founder of K-Beauty e-tailer Glow Recipe. “Thanks to products like these, [people] are discovering that taking care of your skin doesn't have to be a chore: It can be fun, expressive, and socially sharable.” (Think taking selfies while wearing a sheet mask printed with a panda face.)

If past K-Beauty trends are any indication, we’ll be seeing a lot more “skintertaining” products stateside in the weeks and months to come. For now, shop the Korean imports below.

Wish Formula Bat Essence Eye Mask

We’re not saying you should save this bat-shaped brightening eye mask for Halloween, but we can’t deny the fact that it’d make a perfect last-minute costume. (Hey, it’s more original than cat ears.)

Wish Formula $4 SHOP NOW
Yoon Dermaline Marine Aqua Peeler

You’ll never look at a standard cotton swab in the same way after using this super-sized exfoliating version. The cotton tip—soaked in a blend of lactic and glycolic acids—nestles into the nooks and crannies around your nose for easy sloughing.

Yoon Dermaline $6 SHOP NOW
J. One Hana Cream

Nope, it’s not jumbo-size caviar: These bouncy spheres are actually perfectly-portioned doses of peptide-packed anti-aging cream. Pick one up, pop it in your hand, then spread the contents over your face as normal.

J. One $50 SHOP NOW
Wish Formula Squish-and-Bubble Mesh Pad

Before buffing your face with this AHA-infused sponge, run it under water to work up a lather. Then, buckle up for the sudsiest, most satisfying skin-sloughing sesh of your life.

Wish Formula $7 SHOP NOW

