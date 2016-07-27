This Korean Beauty Trend Makes It Fun to Wash Your Face

On days when scrubbing your face feels more like a daunting "to-do" than a self-care indulgence, might we suggest adding a little skintertainment to your regime?

The K-Beauty trend is just what it sounds like—the melding of skin-care and entertainment. “During our travels to Korea last year, we saw a marked increase in skin-care that was especially amusing and indulgent to use," says Christine Chang, co-founder of K-Beauty e-tailer Glow Recipe. “Thanks to products like these, [people] are discovering that taking care of your skin doesn't have to be a chore: It can be fun, expressive, and socially sharable.” (Think taking selfies while wearing a sheet mask printed with a panda face.)

If past K-Beauty trends are any indication, we’ll be seeing a lot more “skintertaining” products stateside in the weeks and months to come. For now, shop the Korean imports below.