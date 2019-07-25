This Celebrity-Backed Beauty Brand Is 30% Off at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Image zoom Instagram/KopariBeauty

You know a beauty brand is good when celebrities not only use it, but believe in it so much they actually invest in it. Such is the case with Kopari, a skincare company putting coconut oil at the center of its product lineup.

Mila Kunis, Karlie Kloss, Shay Mitchell, and Hilary Duff are just a handful of celebs who have made cash investments in the company. The vegan, cruelty-free brand already has a cult-following of customers who love the high quality coconut oil used in it’s best-selling products.

It’s number one best-seller, Coconut Melt, is a 100 percent unrefined coconut oil product that can be used on hair, skin, nails — even teeth. It has over 750 near-perfect reviews on Nordstrom and buyers insist that it’s the best coconut oil they’ve tried.

Today, thanks to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, you can get Kopari’s Coco Head-to-Toe Travel Size Kit, including travel-sized versions of the Coconut Melt, Coconut Crush Scrub, Coconut Oil Deodorant, and Coconut Lip Glossy for an even better deal than usual. The four-piece kit is valued at $53, but today you can get it for just $37. With this flash deal, you’re effectively saving over 30 percent.

Shop the best deal you’ll find on this celeb-backed beauty brand for just $37 on Amazon.com.