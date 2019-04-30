People Are Calling This Super-Curling Mascara Their ‘Holy Grail’

Image zoom svetikd/Getty Images

No one feels as passionately about their lash product as fans of Kiss Me Heroine Long and Curl Mascara do. In some internet circles, this intensely curling waterproof mascara is worth its weight in gold and then some, for good reason.

The unassuming Japanese mascara has achieved cult status on platforms like Reddit, Influenster, and MakeupAlley, where self-professed beauty nerds gather to swap insider tips and recommendations. This underdog product has risen through the ranks despite its amateurish packaging and notable absence on retailers like Sephora and Ulta, factors that make its success that much more impactful.

So, what is it, exactly, that makes this tube of lash product any different from the rest? Kiss Me Heroine has what some would call an unearthly ability to hold a curl — and this Reddit user’s side-by-side photo showing the mascara’s capabilities should be proof enough.

“Holds a curl for hoursss,” she writes. “It's the only thing that makes my stubby, straight Asian lashes visible. Even when the rest of my makeup is gone, my lashes still look the same! Mind you, I've swam in the ocean with this, had full on breakdowns with this, and it has never smudged on me, maybe just flake off a little.”

RELATED: The 11 Best Eyelash Growth Serums on the Market

“The only downfall is that it's a piece of work to take off,” she goes on to say. “I use straight up coconut oil then micellar water to remove it but it still takes a bit of time.” Other users of the mascara will tell you the same. In fact, it’s become a bit of a trope to discuss the varying hacks buyers have found for removing the mascara whenever the cult product comes up.

“There's actually a remover sold by the same brand that I use that is amazing to help easily remove the mascara,” writes a commenter on the thread.

“I have tried DHC oil cleanser and coconut oil, neither of which worked,” writes one Amazon reviewer. “What does work really well is the regular Neutrogena oil-free eye makeup remover (blue-ish purple bottle). Shake it up, saturate cotton pad, hold on eyelashes (preferably with eyelashes down) for about 10-20 seconds, wipe off. DONE.”

For many of those who have “discovered” Kiss Me Heroine, it is the last mascara they’ll ever buy. At $13 a tube, it’s an easy item to add to your regular routine, and buyers have found that each unit will last them several months.

Shop the mascara with a cult following for just $13 on Amazon.com.

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: $13; amazon.com