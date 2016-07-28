5 Sunscreen Products Kim Kardashian Totally Swears By

Sometimes Kim K. gets on her app and gives us the scoop on all her favorite beauty products. And that is when we immediately check our bank account balances and reevaluate the stock already in our cabinets. The latest Kardashian-approved shopping finds? SPF, baby.

Considering we're in the middle of a massive heat wave here at the MIMI HQ (one where we literally exit the office for two minutes and are dripping in sweat), our ears perked up. That and sun protection is something we take very seriously, and we're pretty damn psyched that Kim does, too. Her #flawless skin certainly vouches for it.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's Beauty Transformation

So what SPF makes Kim's heart flutter? Turns out, she's got quite a few A+ recommendations. "You guys know I'm obsessed with keeping my skin young and healthy. Especially living in LA, I wear tons of sunscreen to protect my skin wherever I go—and not just on my body. There are a ton of great products to protect your hair, lips and face, too," she said on her app. #Preach, Kim.

RELATED: Is Kim Kardashian Launching a Beauty Blogger Reality Show?

We love how she mentioned Aveda's Sun Care Protection Veil as a method to shield her locks. All of us who have had their hair color warped by the sun can appreciate this extra step. As for her facial rec? That would be Suntegrity Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen and Primer. You can shop some of the products she mentioned in her roundup below and be sure to visit her site/app for more info on this SPF saves.