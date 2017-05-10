Kourtney Kardashian Swears by This Drugstore Staple for Longer Lashes

We've learned so many beauty secrets from the Kardashian sisters, from what vitamins to take for longer hair to their favorite oil for fading scars. Now, Kourtney Kardashian is sharing her favorite tip to lengthen lashes. Of course there are several eyelash serums that you could buy to grow strands, but the youngest Kardashian has been using a product that you can grab during your next drugstore run.

"My sisters and I have been using vitamin-E oil since high school on our eyelids and lashes every night to condition them and promote growth," Kardashian reveals in a post on her app and website. There are a ton of brands that make vitamin-E oil, but we like the one below because it isn't diluted with other ingredients.

Oils in general are known for locking in moisture, which will help hairs retain length. If you want to add vitamin-E oil to your nightly beauty regimen but aren't sure where to start, try applying a few drops with your ring finger and rubbing gently. The skin around your eyes is very delicate, so light pressure is key.

Kardashian also recommends grabbing a spooli brush to work the product in between each strand of hair. "Brushing your eyelashes (in an upward motion) twice a day can help get rid of clogged pores and allow essential nutrients to reach your hair follicles," she adds. "Similar to the way a scalp massage and brushing can help grow your hair, gentle brushing stimulates the follicles in eyelashes (and also eyebrows!)."

Greasy pillowcases might be a downside, but it's definitely worth it for longer, fuller eyelashes.