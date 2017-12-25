11 Items Khloé Kardashian Can't Stop Buying From Sephora

Lars Niki/Corbis/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Dec 25, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

You are not the only one that can't resist a trip to Sephora. Khloé Kardashian is also a fan. On her app and website she actually confessed, "I love Sephora!!!" That love is more like an obsession that she can't control. "Anytime I'm there, I go HAM on all my makeup essentials," the expectant mother goes on to explain. You are not alone, Khloé. We, just like you can't control ourselves every time we set foot into makeup heaven—I mean, Sephora.

But what exactly does Kardashian drop in her bag whenever she visits the cosmetic store? We were dying to know. And luckily, she spilled the tea on all of her favorite items to score from Sephora. So now, we can easily figure out what to get with hose gift cards that we racked up over the holidays. Below, you'll find out exactly what the youngest Kardashian sister would cop if she were going on a shopping spree with $500.

VIDEO: See Khloé Kardashian's Insane Beauty Transformation

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

“Gotta get my glow on!”
Becca $38 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Perfect Brow Pencil

“I want all the Anastasia brow pencils, lol.”
Anastasia Beverly Hills $23 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Translucent Loose Setting Powder

“The best setting powder.”
Laura Mercier $38 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara

“Lashes for days.”
Benefit Cosmetics $24 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Radiant Creamy Concealer

“I’ll take one in every color, please!”
Nars $30 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

The Vault Pro Brush Set

“I’m obsessed with makeup brushes!”
Sephora Collection $225 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Texturizing Spray

“So produ of my girl, Jen Atkin!”

Ouai $26 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Tartelette Flirt Eyeshadow Palette

“The colors in this palette are perfect.”
Tarte $23 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Contour & Strobe Lip Set

“Huda Beauty is so awesome.”
Huda Beauty $25 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

HYPNÔSE DRAMA Instant Full Body Volume Mascara

“I love the wavy wand of this mascara.”
Lancome $28 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

“Such a good red, RiRi!”
Fenty Beauty $24 SHOP NOW

