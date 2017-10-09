Khloé Kardashian's $8 Gold Mask Will Give Your Skin an Instant Radiant Glow

The Kardashian sisters legit have an arsenal of beauty secrets. And the latest tip comes from Khloé Kardashian. The youngest Kardashian sister seems to be a huge fan of Amazon. (Hello, two-day shipping!) And believe it or not, she discovered some awesome beauty products on the mega retailer's website.

"I've been obsessed with gold masks lately," Kardashian reveals on her app and website. She's not the only one. We've spotted so many celebrities indulging in 24-Karat masks before red-carpet events and photo shoots. Even all of the models in the Victoria's Secret Fashion show prep for the event with luxurious gold masks that costs hundreds of dollars. But there's no need to empty the ATM to experience a skin-illuminating mask. Kardashian swears by an $8 version that you can cop from Amazon. It's called the EBP Medical 24k Gold Bio-Collagen Facial Mask. "I'll give myself a facial with this collagen-infused version the night before a big shoot so that my skin is plump and moisturized," Kardashian explains.

Obviously, the gold particles will boost your skin's radiance. But if you're not familiar with collagen, it's a naturally-occurring protein found throughout the body, which gives skin its firmness. As you get older, collagen production slows down. That's why you might notice a lost of elasticity and ultimately fine lines and wrinkles. But using beauty products that include the key ingredient can help slow down the process.

Thanks, Khlo-Money for another amazing beauty find. We're going to go ahead and add two to our shopping carts before it's too late.