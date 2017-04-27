This Simple Bedtime Routine Is Kendall Jenner's Secret to Clear Skin

As a model, Kendall Jenner gets to try out just about every makeup and beauty product. But when it comes to her skin care routine, she prefers to stick to the basics with a two-step regimen.

"I like to keep it pretty simple at night," Jenner explained in a new post on the Kendall Jenner app. "First, I start with Estée Lauder's Micro-Cleansing Balm ($45; sephora.com)." The skin's natural heat melts the balm into an oil. And oils are amazing at dissolving makeup, even tough-to-remove lipstick and caked-on mascara. So there's no need to scrub your face with makeup wipes before washing.

After all of the debris from the day is removed, Jenner completes her routine with a nourishing moisturizer. "I smooth on the Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme ($47; nordstrom.com)," she explains. The formula adds effective ingredients that will boost collagen and elastin as you sleep. And that's typically how Jenner treats her skin overnight.

And occasionally, she'll go above and beyond. "If I'm feeling ambitious, I'll add in a mask in between. It's the best feeling to wake up knowing you did something good for your face the night before."