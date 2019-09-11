Katie Holmes Has Been Using This $6 Anti-Aging Moisturizer for Years

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While Katie Holmes may not look a day older than Joey Potter, her teenage Dawson’s Creek character, the actress and bad girl around town is actually 40 years old. Age is just a number, but skin that wrinkle-free and even-toned is enough to inspire neck-breaking double takes. How does she do it?

Turns out, Holmes has sworn by one drugstore anti-aging moisturizer for years. In interviews with Into The Gloss and Vogue UK dating back to 2014, Holmes has copped to religiously using Olay Active Hydrating Cream Face Moisturizer in her ultra-simple skincare routine.

Holmes credits the moisturizer, along with Olay Regenerist Regenerating Cream Cleanser, plus sunscreen, exercise, and staying hydrated, for her youthful appearance. The Batman Begins star, a spokesperson for the brand at the time, said that Olay had been used by her family for years, so her partnership was a natural fit.

The intensely hydrating moisturizer is hydrating without being greasy, and is fragrance free — a must for sensitive skin types. The facial cream’s big claim is that it delivers 48 hours of moisture to the skin, which fights damage and premature aging caused by dehydration.

For just $6 a tub on Walmart.com (sold for less here compared to other retailers), we’re buying Katie Holmes’ skincare secret in multiples.

