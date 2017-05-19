The 4 Beauty Buys Kate Upton Can't Live Without

The model and actress on owning the curves that catapulted her career.

MY FAVORITE WORKOUT IS...

Weight training. I like to see myself moving up in weights. I can't always get to the gym, so I have sliders and bands that I take on the road so I can work out in my hotel.

HEALTHY EATING FOR ME IS...

Starting with a big breakfast that you can burn through the entire day. I also give myself a break. My wellness philosophy is to try to eat healthy and exercise but never be afraid to have a doughnut or an extra glass of wine.

I GAINED CONFIDENCE BY...

Figuring out how to be the best me I could be. I knew that would be the only way I'd find success. I wasn't always confident with my body, especially in an industry of so many different, beautiful women. But if you're working out and feeling the best you can physically and mentally, you're not competing with anybody but yourself. And then you're able to appreciate other people's beauty. If you're comparing your body with someone else's, you're always going to struggle with body confidence.

MY SIGNATURE BEAUTY LOOK IS...

Effortless. I want to put as little effort into it as possible!

MY MUST-HAVE PRODUCTS ARE...

Lashstar Full Control mascara. It adds volume and thickness. I also use Neutrogena SPF 110. I grew up in Florida, so it was all about sunblock. And the Leonor Greyl hair-repair mask. My hair used to be very damaged, but Leonor Greyl changed it completely.

MY BEAUTY ICON IS...

Marilyn Monroe—I know it's so cliché. But I've always found her so beautiful. In her photos and movies she embraced her body and beauty in her own way. She had her own essence.

THE WORST PART OF MODELING IS...

The traveling—it's the best and worst part. You're always tired, always jet-lagged. Also, how often you have to shave!

