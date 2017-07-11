Kat Von D's New Makeup Brush Will Solve a Major Eyeshadow Struggle

Next to creases, fallout is one of the most annoying parts of wearing eyeshadow. Speckles of black or pewter shadow that have migrated down onto your cheekbones really gets in the way of perfectly executing a smoky eye for your date.

Thankfully Kat Von D understands the struggle and has come up with a genius solution that's going to change your eye makeup application. Launching today, the Glimmer Eye Brush ($24; sephora.com) is an eyeshadow brush that's specifically designed to pick up evenly distribute shimmery shadows while simultaneously preventing fallout. The vegan, fur-free tool has medium density and fluffy bristles that also help effectively apply eyeshadow. Its launch coincides with Von D's new Shade & Light Glimmer Palette ($49; sephora.com), and will work perfectly with its three topcoat shades.

As if that isn't enough to be excited about on a Tuesday morning, Von D also teased another upcoming product on her brand's Instagram account that you're going to freak out over: the Lock-It Handheld Mirror. While there's no release date for the all-black mirror with star designs and Von D's signature "KVD" emblem, chances are it's a much-needed upgrade from the compact you've been using since high school.

For the sake of our credit cards, Von D really needs to slow down with all of these upcoming must-have launches.