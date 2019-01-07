This $42 Tube Is the Secret to Julianne Moore’s Doe-Eyed Golden Globes Lashes

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

No one has that “all eyes on me” power the moment she enters a room quite like Julianne Moore, and that held especially true at last night’s 2019 Golden Globes Awards. Before we could even take in the full Big Bow Energy of her Givenchy dress, we got utterly lost staring into her enormous doe eyes. How on earth did she get those lashes to be a literal mile long?

Turns out, the answer to her red carpet eye makeup was simple: a particularly powerful tube of mascara that’s making us reconsider the tubes in our own makeup shelfies. Julianne Moore wore the Long Treatment Mascara by Japanese beauty brand Koh Gen Do in Urushi Black, and the effect is simply arresting.

Moore has been acquainted with the brand since her role in the 2014 film, Still Alice, where she used Koh Gen Do’s skincare products to maintain her iconic porcelain skin. Last night, makeup artist Elaine Offers brought the luxury mascara to Moore’s memorable look — and onto our radar — in a big way.

Shop the $42 mascara from Nordstrom, and see the rest of the brand’s beauty lineup here.