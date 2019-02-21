Here’s How the Latest Kardashian Scandal Will Give You Longer Lashes — Yes, Really

Image zoom KylieJenner/Instagram

As much as we’re sipping our tea, watching Kardashian drama after Kardashian drama (after Kardashian drama) play out on social media, we never would have thought their tiffs could result in something that actually benefits us directly.

Surprise! That changes today. Amidst the Khloé Kardashian-Jordan Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that’s dominating the news cycle, the 21-year-old’s newly launched fake eyelash line, in collaboration with Eylure, has gone on sale.

It’s unclear whether Ulta, the retailer that has marked down the lash sets, is firing shots at Woods, but the timing is certainly suspicious. Right now, you can buy one, get one half off on the already affordable Eylure x Jordyn Woods lash sets.

This doesn’t look like your typical clearance either — the line is so new, in fact, that Woods was scheduled to appear at a launch promotion for the collaboration in LA this very evening.

Regardless of what caused the markdown, or even what your opinion is on the Kardashian klan’s convoluted situation, we know a good deal when we see it. At just $8 for the first box, and $4 for the second, we’re stocking up on these actually natural-looking falsies before they go back up to full price.

Shop the two styles below while they’re this cheap.

To buy: $8; ulta.com

To buy: $8; ulta.com