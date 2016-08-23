The Beauty Products Jessica Alba Always Has in Her Bag 

Jessica Alba truly can do it all. In addition to running the mega successful Honest Beauty, a non-toxic line of beauty products that recently added a haircare collection to its lineup, and acting, she’s a mother-of-two. No wonder she describes her beauty routine as “a quick, rushed situation.” Alba isn’t one to ever stop multitasking, “I’m always doing something when I’m putting on my makeup,” she told us. “I’m taking a call or dealing with the kids as I’m throwing on my tinted moisturizer, cream blush, mascara, and lip balm. If I want to amp it up, I need to give myself a solid 15 minutes to do a proper smoky eye. Otherwise I’ll look a hot mess.”

Since she often doesn’t have a lot of minutes to dedicate to her beauty routine, Alba opts for products that are quick and easy to use, but aren’t shy on delivering impactful results. The following five skin, makeup, and hair products always have a spot in her bag.

VIDEO: Jessica Alba Shares Her Beauty Secrets