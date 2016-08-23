The Beauty Products Jessica Alba Always Has in Her Bag 

InStyle Staff
Aug 23, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

Jessica Alba truly can do it all. In addition to running the mega successful Honest Beauty, a non-toxic line of beauty products that recently added a haircare collection to its lineup, and acting, she’s a mother-of-two. No wonder she describes her beauty routine as “a quick, rushed situation.” Alba isn’t one to ever stop multitasking, “I’m always doing something when I’m putting on my makeup,” she told us. “I’m taking a call or dealing with the kids as I’m throwing on my tinted moisturizer, cream blush, mascara, and lip balm. If I want to amp it up, I need to give myself a solid 15 minutes to do a proper smoky eye. Otherwise I’ll look a hot mess.”  

Since she often doesn’t have a lot of minutes to dedicate to her beauty routine, Alba opts for products that are quick and easy to use, but aren’t shy on delivering impactful results. The following five skin, makeup, and hair products always have a spot in her bag.

VIDEO: Jessica Alba Shares Her Beauty Secrets

 

Amala Brightening Face Polish 

If your skin is on the sensitive side, consider Alba’s favorite mask that’s loaded with gentle, but effective ingredients like raspberry seed and algae extract. "I've been using this natural skin-care line, and I love how clean and soft it makes my skin feel. I start with this detox scrub then follow with the hydrating yogurt mask,” Alba says of the all-natural mask that lightly exfoliates and brightens skin to eliminate dark spots. 

$66
Shiseido Automatic Fine Eyeliner In Black 

The perfect line isn’t just in the technique, it's also in the eyeliner you use. Since Alba prefers a thin, fine line, she loves using Shiseido’s Automatic Fine Eyeliner because "the extra-fine tip makes it easy to draw a precise line and really get into the corners and lash line."

Shiseido $29
Honest Beauty Beyond Hydrated Conditioner

Alba pairs her hydrating shampoo with its matching conditioner to keep her strands soft and smooth. Honest's formula is packed with coconut juice, sweet almond oil, and alow vera for a trifecta of moistutrizing and antioxidant benefits. 

Honest Beauty $20
The BeautyBlender Original 

For a natural finish, Alba loves using her BeautyBlender just like you do. "This sponge is great for buffing. It makes everything look airbrushed. I like to wet it so my makeup melts right in,” she says of her favorite makeup tool that always has a place in her bag. 

Beauty Blender $20
Honest Beauty Honestly Effortless Sea Salt Spray 

The secret to Alba’s effortlessly undone waves: some healthy spritzes of sea salt spray. "I put this on my damp roots, give my hair a good scrunch, and let it dry while on my way to work. It creates that cool, beachy texture,” she says of Honest Beauty’s new spray. Unlike other beach wave products that can dry out strands, Honest’s is infused with algae extracts to nourish and keep hair smooth. 

Honest Beauty $18

