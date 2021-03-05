Jessica Alba’s Hack for Reducing Under-Eye Puffiness Is Available on Amazon

Jessica Alba recently shared her dedicated skincare regimen during an Instagram takeover with Cult Beauty. While we'd gladly take one of everything in her routine, the most notable mention was her go-to hack for reducing under-eye puffiness: Nurse Jamie Eyeonix Eye Massaging Beauty Tool. Alba says it's her favorite way of "recreating a spa experience" from the comfort of her own home — and we found it on sale on Amazon.
The anti-aging tool uses high-frequency vibrations to gently massage the delicate eye area, instantly minimzing puffiness and dark bags while lifting and firming sagging skin. It can even be used in conjunction with lightweight serums and eye creams to boost their overall effectiveness. To see the best results, the brand recommends slowly gliding the tool along the under-eyes and just below the brow, maintaining gentle, upward motions to avoid dragging the skin down further.
Vibration tools are great for increasing your natural tissue circulation, as NYC-based dermatologist Julia Tzu, MD, founder and medical director of Wall Street Dermatology previously told Health. They relieve inflammation and release drainage in the skin, creating a more youthful, rested appearance almost immediately.
While Alba's cosign alone is enough to sell us on the tool, Amazon shoppers also confirm it works wonders on softening expression lines and minimizing dark circles. One reviewer recommends putting your eye cream in the fridge before pairing with the tool for a more intense cooling sensation.
"I have really puffy under-eyes and this product really helps with the inflammation," one shopper wrote. "I have tried other facial massagers but felt they were too rough for the extremely delicate skin under the eyes, but this one is gentle and gets the job done. I would definitely recommend you try it out if you suffer from puffy under-eyes or dark circles. It also helps penetrate product into the skin."
"Super helpful with getting rid of my under-eye bags," shared another. "It works better than any cream I've ever tried. My boyfriend actually commented on how it seemed to work after a single use so this will be in my arsenal for a while. Excited to see how results progress from here."
Grab the Jessica Alba-approved tool while it's marked down to $39 on Amazon with the use of an on-page coupon.