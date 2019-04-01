Isla Fisher's Red Hair Inspired The Funniest Prank Involving Amy Adams

Image zoom Luke Duval/Getty Images

The actress (who stars in The Beach Bum, out now) and author of the Marge in Charge series of children's books shares how she learned to love her natural shade of red hair — and hilarious way she handles being mistaken for Amy Adams.

I knew my hair was special when… After falling in love with [the children’s book] Anne of Green Gables when I was 9 years old. She was the first heroine I could connect with—a lot of the redheaded characters I saw depicted in film and literature were kind of evil or a bit crazy. But she was really cool and spunky. There’s an amazing quote [in the book]: “You’d find it easier to be bad than good if you had red hair. People who haven’t red hair don’t know what trouble is.”

A crazy thing I’ve done to my hair is… Bleach it. For Scooby-Doo, they wanted Sarah Michelle Gellar to go red as Daphne and me to be blond [as Mary Jane]. That was a really long shoot; it was on and off for about eight months. My hair was quite fried at the end. [Now] when I take on a job [I pitch] the directors different wigs. But they always want my red hair.

I take care of my hair by… Going to [colorist] Tracey Cunningham when I get the odd gray. She knows I don’t want to dye [all of] it, so she just colors individual strands. Sometimes I’ll do a gloss if I’ve got an event.

Being a redhead makes me feel… Connected to my own family. My brother is a redhead; my aunt and uncle have got red hair. I feel closer to my family with my natural color.

A favorite member of the redhead club is… Amy Adams. I feel very flattered to be compared to her. I got an email from a producer friend of mine, whom I’ve made two movies with, saying, “Hey, I just saw you at Sundance. Let’s hang out. Where are you?” I [was] standing in my kitchen, [so I knew] it must have been Amy. Once, for our family holiday card, I cut out my face and hair and put Amy’s in—and nobody noticed!

Fisher's Hair Kit:

The Wave-Maker

Fisher says this salt-spiked spritz helps coax waves from her hair. “It looks as if you’ve just run off the beach.”

$12; target.com

The Refresher

This transparent mist absorbs excess oil as it volumizes.

$25; sephora.com

The Cleanser

When she’s not filming, Fisher shampoos with this ultra-gentle formula.

$49; nordstrom.com