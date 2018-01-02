The Invisible Sunscreen You’ve Been Waiting For Is Here

It’s a brand new year, and we’ve got a brand new beauty discovery to share with you all: It’s a lightweight sunscreen that actually makes it a pleasure to, well, apply sunscreen.

RELATED: Sunscreen Mists That Won't Smear Your Makeup

VIDEO: 5 One-Minute Ways to Feel Your Best

The texture of Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($32; sephora.com) is uniquely pleasant: The sheer formula glides onto the skin, and leaves no scent or residue behind. After a few seconds, you’ll actually forget you’re wearing anything on your skin—you won’t feel it, and you won’t see a trace of it. Then you’re free to put on your makeup as usual.

And while you may be thinking: "It’s wintertime, do I really need to be worried about sunscreen?" The answer is always yes. Protecting your skin against UV rays is a daily job, rain or shine. Now it’s just easier to do.