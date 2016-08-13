10 Insta-Famous Beauty Products You Need to Try 

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Aug 13, 2016 @ 8:00 am

Morphe, Jeffree Star, and Makeup Geek. You may not recognize these names from a recent Sephora run, but chances are if you follow a beauty blogger or two on Instagram these are the brands that are dominating your feed.  Along with a few drugstore brands that haven’t been on your radar since you purchased your first lip gloss in middle school, their products are the key behind all of the makeup tutorials you’ve liked and tried to replicate at home. Whether you’re a diehard member of the online beauty community, or looking for a new product to discover and love, the following products are some of the most popular on social media and YouTube tutorials. Here, we have ten Internet cult-classics beauty products that are worthy of a try and racking up “likes.” 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Jeffree Star Cosmetics Skin Frost In King Tut

By now, just about every makeup junkie on your Instagram feed has adnored at least one of the social media star's liquid matte lipsticks. Since expanding his line with highlighters, the Internet's glow has been a whole lot brighter—that is if you’re able to get your hands on one. All four shades including the gold King Tut above, sell out within minutes so grab your credit card ASAP the next time a restock is happening. 

$29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Coty Airspun Translucent Extra Coverage Loose Face Powder 

If a product that first hit shelves pre-Internet is still getting praise online in Amazon reviews to Reddit, you know it really is that good. The powder particles in Coty's signature formula are spun and swirled until they're pillow-soft which guarantees an even application that won't settle into wrinkles or fine lines. 

$7 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Huda Beauty Lip Contour Matte Pencil In Video Star 

Beauty influencer Huda Kattan continues to take over the Internet her line Huda Beauty. After starting with lashes, her Lip Contour Matte Pencils have sold out quicker than you can hit "add to cart." These glide-on pencils can easily be applied to pinppoint flatness, thinness, and even wide or narrow mouths in just a single swipe. Needless to say, we get the hype. 

$19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Pat McGrath Labs Lust 004 Lip Kit

Backstage at runway shows Pat McGrath is the OG when it comes to creating aspirational makeup looks for our favorite designers. Since launching her own line, she's also broken the Internet with her first three products and guaranteed to be back at it again when you can put her new lip kits into your shopping cart on August 30. The three kits each include two lip shades and a glitter and gilded pigment to customize it. All we have to say is act fast, or you'll be missing the selfie party. 

Pat McGrath Labs $62 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Morphe Brushes 7 Piece Rosé Set 

Behind every perfect highlight and chisled contour is a great makeup brush. Every time a Internet-famous beauty blogger mentions of one Morphe's brushes in a tutorial, an angel gets its wings, or a novice has the secret to how to do the look themselves. While Morphe's brushes are affordable alone, their sets are such a bargain that they feel like a steal. If you're looking to stock a collection, this seven-piece set is a good place to start. 

$20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

ColourPop Blush In Cruel Intentions

Since ColourPop has amassed more Instagram followers than all of us in our lifetimes, chances are you've probably seen your favorite beauty bloggers include the brnad's products in their tutorials. While ColourPop's budget-friendly lipsticks often steal the show, their blushes have gained a cult-like following too. Available in a slew of shades from unorthadox purple to this pretty pink shade, they offer buildable matte coverage that will stay put all day. 

ColourPop $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Makeup Geek Starter Kit And Vault Bundle 

If you can find the products you want, make them. At least that's what Youtuber Marlena Stall aka MakeupGeekTV did much to her fans' contouring brushes' delight. While there's a number of affordable shadow shades to mix and match in her line, we suggest starting with this bundle of versatile shades that would make for a killer smoky eye or blinding highlight. 

$62 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Glossier Boy Brow

If eyes are the windows of the soul, then brows are the curtains, and if you were one of the 10,000 people on the waitlist for Glossier's Boy Brow restock, than yours were open for quite awhile. What's so great about this pomade? It fills in and keeps hairs in place in just a few strokes without leaving crispy or crunchy. 

Glossier $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Wet N Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder 

The price of your favorite bloggers' out of this world glow, is surprisingly down to earth. While there's a number of highlighters out there to love, consider this drugstore staple brand's sold-out status confirmation that it shines brighter than the rest. 

Wet 'n' Wild $4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

L.A. Girl Pro Coneal HD Concealer 

The secret behind your favorite Instagram beauty guru's sick contour: this $3 concealer. At less than the price of your favorite Starbucks secret menu drink, its highly-pigmented formula delivers long-wear coverage with a creamy consistancy that makes it easy to apply. 

$3 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!