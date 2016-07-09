InStyle Editors Dish on Their Favorite Weekend Beauty Rituals

"On the weekend I consider my apartment to be my own personal spa. I never take baths during the week so I like to indulge in a long, warm bath with This Works Deep Sleep Bath Oil ($145; net-a-porter.com), and my favorite candle, Byredo Loose Lips ($80; byredo.com) to reach my ultimate level of chill. After I'm out of the bath, I like to rub on castor oil ($9; drugstore.com) to help reduce the appearance of stretch marks, scars, and moisturize. I also use it on my hair to help it grow. Since this oil is extremely dense, it takes awhile to soak in and completely wash out of my hair, which is why I always set it aside for the weekend. Finally, no day off is complete without a face mask. Herbivore's gently exfoliating Blue Tansy AHA + BHA Clarity Mask ($48; sephora.com) is currently my go-to.