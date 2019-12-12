Color-Correcting Teeth Whitening Is Now a Thing — and Ashley Graham’s Dentist Made It Easy for Everyone to Try

Image zoom NBC/Getty

If you thought that it was impossible to whiten your teeth without an expensive visit to the dentist, I'm here to tell you it's very possible. I'm one of those people who takes teeth whitening very seriously and actually have an entire regimen dedicated to keeping my teeth white.

I've tried it all, from whitening floss to whitening gum, but I never bought into those light-up trays endorsed by tons of celebrities on Instagram. How effective could they really be if most of the people promoting them have veneers? It turns out my doubts were right. Dr. Jennifer Jablow, DDS, an NYC dentist who works with Ashley Graham, confirmed that it's all BS.

"To be clear, outside the dental office, no other at-home teeth-whitening light has a photocatalyst," Jablow exclusively tells InStyle.com. If you're wondering what the heck a photocatalyst is, it just means the light can't fade stains on its own or with peroxide. There needs to be another solution present to create an actual chemical reaction.

Jablow created a patented paste that works with peroxide and a light to safely and quickly remove stains. She gave the world a sneak peek on HSN back in April, and ended up selling out of her entire inventory of 10,000 kits on day one. Now, for the first time ever, they are available on Amazon.

Unlike others advertised on social media, the kit uses a purple light. According to Jablow, violet light is more effective at removing yellow and even orange stains.

"When I read about purple light and its shorter wavelength, the proverbial lightbulb went off in my head and I realized that purple light, which no one else has, would make for a faster and better teeth-whitening experience," says Jablow. "And my clinical testing and customers prove that out."

It's kind of the same concept as the color-correcting makeup technique. The same way green concealer covers up redness and purple concealer hides yellow discolorations, the purple-slash-indigo light works to remove yellow and orange stains on teeth.

I've only used it twice, and I've already seen a noticeable difference. It is definitely staying in my teeth-whitening routine.

Shop Now: IndiGlow Teeth Whitening, $170; amazon.com.