Drop Everything—Ilia Beauty’s Friends and Family Sale Is Live
Ilia continues to blow up in popularity for its effortlessly illuminating beauty products. The brand's hybrid skincare-makeup has thousands of dedicated beauty fans hooked, from beginners to connoisseurs alike. Not only is every product practically fool-proof to apply, each is formulated to be nourishing for your skin. You'll find most items contain SPF or active skincare ingredients, such as jojoba oil, vitamin C, and algae, to keep your complexion in check.
If you've yet to try out any of the best-sellers, now's your chance — Ilia's Friends and Family sale has officially arrived. You can save 20 percent on purchases of $50 or more when you use code FRIENDS at checkout. Everything on the site is included in the sale (except for gift cards and sets), so don't miss your opportunity to snag as much as you'd like.
Unsure of where to start? We'd recommend perusing the best-sellers page, where you'll find hero products like the Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40 that's available in 30 shades. Sunscreen, skincare, and makeup are combined into one weightless formula that can be applied daily for both skin protection and coverage. It's made with non-nano zinc oxide that shields from UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light and infrared rays, and it contains hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane, and niacinamide.
Shop now: $48; iliabeauty.com
Other notable gems, like the True Skin Serum Concealer, are also up for grabs. The medium-coverage formula has stabilized vitamin C, mastic, and albizia julibrissin bark extract to improve the overall tone and texture of the under-eyes with every application. Additional items worthy of your cart? The lengthening Limitless Lash Mascara, creamy and blendable Multi-Sticks, and the pore-blurring Soft Focus Finishing Powder.
Shop now: $30; iliabeauty.com
Shop now: $28; iliabeauty.com
It's quite rare for Ilia to discount its top-selling products, so we'd recommend heading to the brand's site to begin shopping straight away. Just don't forget to use code FRIENDS at checkout to save on all your new goodies.