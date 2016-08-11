Hyaluronic Body Mist? It Exists and It Is Epic 

A little over a month ago, I was at a routine derm appointment and a very interesting things was brought to my attention. While my skin is supple—it's very dehydrated. This sucks because I can pile on moisturizers and oils, which helps with my dryness, not necessarily dehydration. The solution to this? Hyaluronic acid. As you probably know, it holds 1000x its weight in water, in one molecule—therefore it's perfect for rehydrating your epidermis. That exists in many body creams, but when I ran across Hand Chemistry's Hyaluronic Body Mist, I couldn't help but be ecstatic because I had a feeling it would give my hydration-factor a boost. Then I heard from the founder of Hand Chemistry, Brandon Truaxe, all about the chemistry behind this magical product. It blew my mind, and it will blow your mind, too.

What It's Called:

Hand Chemistry Hyaluronic Body Mist

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Skipping out on a few almond milk lattes or... $20; chemistrybrand.com

What Makes It Special:

We're not gonna get super science-y because it's Thursday and your brain is tired and our heads hurt, too. Where was I? Oh, yes—this genius product contains Superoxide Dismutase in its fully soluble form (derive from melons, if you care to know)... which is rad because, SOD, as chemists call it, is actually the body's own way of overcoming oxidative stress. Essentially when you spritz this all over your body, you are helping your skin remain taut, toned and youthful. Not just keeping it hydrated.

Who’s It For?

Do you spend time in the sun? You. Do you want to moisturize, but can't be bothered with lotions or creams? You. Do you have skin? Also, you.

When to Use It:

Whenever you fancy a spritz, or after you bathe/have spent time in the sun.

What It Feels Like:

Super cooling and light, but oh-so divine.

What It Smells Like:

Fresh.

What the Internet Is Saying:

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Aside from the SOD and marine saccharides (which create a protective film that doesn't cover/clog pores) and Four O'Clock flower derivative that reduces sensitivity and redness, this mist is great to use all over the body before you put on sunscreen, when you can expect that you are going to get sun exposure. UV exposure increases oxidative stress massively, and this mist will offer a level of protection from aging that is different from simply blocking UV rays," says Founder of Hand Chemistry, Brandon Truaxe.