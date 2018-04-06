The #1 Best-Selling Mascara Is Soooo Cheap Right Now

It's a fact that we spend way too much on beauty products. Does that mean we're going to stop hoarding lipsticks and nail polishes? Absolutely not. Instead, we're shopping our favorite beauty products while they're on sale. Right now, HSN is hosting an epic special where you can get the best makeup essentials at a discounted price.

VIDEO: The Last Thing Nicole Kidman Bought at a Drugstore

On April 11, the shopping network will highlight a set that includes Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara, Sweet Peach Palette, and the Shadow Insurance at a discounted price. This trio is a favorite among makeup artists and beauty bloggers. The mascara literally makes lashes look like falsies. In the best way. The eyeshadow palette includes the perfect combination of nudes and earth-tone colors for a natural-looking finish. And the primer helps your look stay in place all day.

Courtesy $48 (Retail Value $98) Too Faced

The retail value of the combo is normally $98, but it'll be marked down to just $48 for a limited time. And you lucky online shoppers can jump on the deal early starting on April 6.