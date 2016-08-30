How to (Properly) Clean Your Makeup Brushes

Makeup brushes are as essential to a refined beauty look as a filter is to a selfie. So if you've been using your brushes over and over again without cleaning them, you’ve been doing yourself a great disservice. "Regardless of how often you wear makeup, cleaning your brushes after every use is a must," says L.A. celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty, who works with Frieda Pinto. To put it another way, “You’d wash a dish whether you ate a huge meal or a little meal on it, right? Same concept here," says Bhatty. She recommends giving brushes a quicker clean after each use and a deeper one once or twice a week. Here’s how to do both.

Fast Fix: Pro Allan Avedano uses a handy spray formula. “You can spritz it directly onto your brushes and then flick them against a paper towel to remove product,” says Avendano who likes Sephora’s Citrus Brush Cleaner ($12; sephora.com). “It has a nice aroma and is great for both synthetic and natural brushes, ” says Avendano. L.A. pro Kira Nasrat, who works with Olivia Culpo, relies on Cinema Secrets brush cleaner ($8; sephora.com) to de-gunk her brushes after every use. When the bristles are dry, she sprays them with a light mist of alcohol to further sanitize them.

Deep Clean: “Product accumulates in your brushes pretty quickly, even if you’re just using them to apply your own makeup,” says Avendano, He recommends the Beauty Blender Solid Cleanser ($16; sephora.com). “Wet the soap in its container and rub your brushes directly on the soap,” says Avendano. Then rinse the bristles until the water runs clear. “I love Dr. Bronners castile soap ($7; drbronner.com), which removes even the most stubborn pigments,” says Bhatty. After washing, she also applies a drop of conditioner to the bristles to keep them from drying out too much. Then she rinses away the conditioner and squeezes out the excess water before shaping the fibers into place. We suggest laying your deep-cleaned brushes on a towel to dry over night, so you’re ready to brush up again by morning.