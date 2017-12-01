How to Hide How Much Holiday Fun You've Had from Your Family

‘Tis the season to go out with your old friends when you’re home for the holidays. It’s never too late to pour another drink until you realize you have to be at a family function in less than eight hours. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there—hangovers are synonymous with this time of year.

When you have no choice but to ride out your agony, there’s a few skin, makeup, and hair essentials that can help you hide just how much fun you had the night before. While we do have suggestions on what to use to cover your under-eye circles and revive dull skin so that you look physically present, we can’t help you try to be mentally present when your uncle starts flipping through vacation photo album on his iPad.

Here, we have everything you need to help you hide your holiday hangover from your family.

