How to Hide How Much Holiday Fun You've Had from Your Family

Erin Lukas
Dec 01, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

‘Tis the season to go out with your old friends when you’re home for the holidays. It’s never too late to pour another drink until you realize you have to be at a family function in less than eight hours. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there—hangovers are synonymous with this time of year.

When you have no choice but to ride out your agony, there’s a few skin, makeup, and hair essentials that can help you hide just how much fun you had the night before. While we do have suggestions on what to use to cover your under-eye circles and revive dull skin so that you look physically present, we can’t help you try to be mentally present when your uncle starts flipping through vacation photo album on his iPad.

Here, we have everything you need to help you hide your holiday hangover from your family.

1 of 8 Courtesy

GlamGlow ThirstyMud Hydrating Treatment 

After you've downed a few glasses of H2O, hydrating your skin should be your top priority. Treat your complexion with a mask powered by moisturizing and detoxifying ingredients like hyaluronic acid, raw honey, and ginger root. 

Glamglow $69 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Revitalizing Eye Mask

They say the eyes are the window to your soul—and they're also a dead giveaway that you stayed up in time to watch the sun rise. A quick and easy mask will deflate puffy eyes and soothe redness. In other words, it will look like you clocked in a solid eight hours of sleep. 

Tatcha $12 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Miracle Eye Wand Dynamic Duo Lift & LIght Reflector 

Get a concealer that can do both. One end of this wand is a light-reflecting concealer that makes under-eye circles instantly vanish. The other side is a hydrating, firming eye cream. Consider it your new BFF. 

Charlotte Tilbury $45 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer

When you're dehydrated from the inside out, no amount of moisture is too much. This coconut milk-enriched primer will give your complexion an extra dose of hydration and keep your makeup in place throughout your family dinner. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $44 SHOP NOW
Ouai Dry Shampoo

Ouai Dry Shampoo 

Cut the grease from your strands and mask any lingering scents from last night's bar crawl with a fragrant dry shampoo. Infused with notes of Italian lemon, amber, and white musk, no one will be able to smell the diner run you ended the night with.

Ouai $24 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Wander Beauty On-The-Glow Blush and Illuminator

On the morning after when you “just can’t even,” this dual-ended stick will make your damage control routine a little more effortless. Use the blush to add a healthy flush to your cheeks to liven up your complexion. Next, swipe the other side’s highlighter on the high planes of your face for a radiant glow—no matter if you currently feel dead inside. 

Wander Beauty $42 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

CoverGirl Peacock Flare Mascara

If no makeup product seems to be helping your cause or you've slept through your alarm and now you're late to the family function, a few swipes of volumizing mascara always does the trick to help you appear more awake. No one will be able to tell that you're not really listening to your aunts exchange gluten-free cookie recipes. 

CoverGirl $11 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Giorgio Armani Ecstasy Shine Lipstick in Fatale 

When all else fails, swipe on a sheer, hydrating, rosy lipstick for a wash of color on your lips. 

Giorgio Armani $38 SHOP NOW

