How to Contour and Highlight Your Legs

If your busy social calendar has kept you from getting your legs lifts and burpees in this summer, this bronzing trick can help your gams look a bit more toned and sleek in a pinch. First, you’ll need a bronzer or coverup cream that is just a shade or two deeper than your skin tone. You can also create one by scraping off a little bit of your own powder bronzer and mixing it with a dollop of body lotion, says body makeup and tanning pro, Katie Quinn, who has worked on models like Adriana Lima and Behati Prinsloo. Note: If you're hitting the pool, use a water-resistant formula like Sally Hansen’s ($11; target.com).

Related: Wash-Off Self-Tanners for All Your Temporary Tan Goals

Next, using a buffing brush (Quinn likes Mac’s 182 brush, $53; maccosmetics.com), apply the cream just underneath the fullest part of the calf muscle, all the way down to the heel. For added definition, apply bronzer down the sides of the thigh as well. Contouring these areas create a shadow and make legs look more toned, says Quinn. The finishing touch: Swipe a highlighter Charlotte Tilbury’s version contains an easy to use rollerball applicator, $65; charlottetilbury.com) or a body oil (we like Uma Absolute Anti-Aging Body Oil, $90; umaoils.com) down the front of the leg, and over the tops of the knee and calves for a super-sexy gleam.