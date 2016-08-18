Your Hair Needs a Primer, Too. These 9 Are The Best 

Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio
We get it, a hair primer may seem like a frivolous step in your routine when you only have limited time to style and go, but hear us out. These all-star sprays and creams will only enhance your hair, instead of hindering it and all it takes is a few spritzes or a quick slather. Frizz? A faded dye job? Fuzzy curls? There’s a primer out there for whatever hair dilemma may be ailing you. Here, we have nine primers that put in the prep work for each and every hair need.
For Heat Style Addicts: Leonor Greyl Condition Naturelle Heat Protective Styling Spray
For A Volume Blast: Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Miracle Multiplying Volume Mist
To Shave Minutes Off Your Blow-Dry: Redken Pillow-Proof Blow Dry Express Treatment Primer
