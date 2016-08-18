Your Hair Needs a Primer, Too. These 9 Are The Best 

We get it, a hair primer may seem like a frivolous step in your routine when you only have limited time to style and go, but hear us out. These all-star sprays and creams will only enhance your hair, instead of hindering it and all it takes is a few spritzes or a quick slather. Frizz? A faded dye job? Fuzzy curls? There’s a primer out there for whatever hair dilemma may be ailing you. Here, we have nine primers that put in the prep work for each and every hair need.