Your Hair Needs a Primer, Too. These 9 Are The Best 

Erin Lukas
Aug 18, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

We get it, a hair primer may seem like a frivolous step in your routine when you only have limited time to style and go, but hear us out. These all-star sprays and creams will only enhance your hair, instead of hindering it and all it takes is a few spritzes or a quick slather. Frizz? A faded dye job? Fuzzy curls? There’s a primer out there for whatever hair dilemma may be ailing you. Here, we have nine primers that put in the prep work for each and every hair need. 

For Heat Style Addicts: Leonor Greyl Condition Naturelle Heat Protective Styling Spray 

We get it, you can't give up your flat iron or curling wand. However, too much heat too often can do a number on your strands. Instead of waiting to do damage control, practice precaution by spritzing a heat-protectant primer on before you pick up your tools. 

For Dehydrated Strands: Bumble and Bumbler Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer 

If your strands are drier than a cactus in the middle of a desert, they'll soak up this hydrating oil-spray by Bumble and Bumble that also conditions course, brittle hair. 

For Riding Out Your Last Wash: Living Proof Prime Style Extender 

If you're part of the wash less camp, work this rich cream which keeps strands smooth and oil-free through damp, towel-dried hair before styling to make your current shampoo last even longer. 

For A Volume Blast: Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Miracle Multiplying Volume Mist 

If you have fine hair, turn up the volume by spritzing this lightweight primer all over. It will instantly make hair appear fuller from root to tip without leaving any residue or cruchiness behind. 

For Sleek And Straigh Strands: Garnier Fructis Brazilian Smooth Flatiron Express 

It's true, your straight strands can be even sleeker. Even if you have naturally straight hair, chances are you turn to a heat or two to keep your style on the straight and narrow. A dollop of this primer by Garnier Fructis will smooth and extend your style, and even shield strands hot tools damage. 

To Shave Minutes Off Your Blow-Dry: Redken Pillow-Proof Blow Dry Express Treatment Primer 

Part of what makes us dread washing our hair isn't the task itself, but the aftermath of blow-drying and styling it. This do-it-all primer makes the whole process almost painless by not only slicing blow-drying time off, it also boasts heat protection, hydrates, and strengthens strands. 

To Keep Your Dye Job Fresh: Nexxus Color Assure Pre Wash 

Fading puts the official end on the honeymoon period with your new hair color. The leading cause of dullness: water. While there's no way of really avoiding H2O, you can protect your strands by spritzing on a color protecting primer. This spray by NEXXUS is infused with white orchid extract that works overtime to keep your shade looking fresh.  

For The Bounciest Curls: R + Co Twister Curl Primer 

Let your curls spiral into the spotlight by prepping them with this lightweight cream. Its formula covers all of the curly hair essentials from locking in strands' moisture to adding definition. 

To Banish Frizz Once And For All: John Frieda Frizz Ease Beyond Smooth Frizz Immunity Primer 

Don't let frizz get to you. Instead, slather on John Frieda's fuzz-fghting primer on wet strands before styling to keep your style smooth and glossy, no matter the climate. 

