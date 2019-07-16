This Miracle Eyelash Serum Rarely Goes on Sale, and It's 60% Off at Walmart Today

Image zoom Getty Images

There's no need to suffer from stubby-lash syndrome. Grande Cosmetics created a lash-lengthening serum that's so good it's known to bring eyelash extension-damaged hairs back to life. Of course, a ton of retailers jumped at the chance to sell the magical formula at their stores, from Sephora to Macy's. But out of all of the shopping destinations, the place with the absolute best price is Walmart.

In case you missed it, Walmart and Amazon are fighting for everyone's attention (and coins) right now by dropping amazing discounts during Amazon Prime Day. Walmart's offering Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula at 60 percent off, bringing the price of a full-sized tube down to only $39. That's almost as cheap as the price of the small travel-size bottle that Sephora's selling for $34.

If you're like me and are skeptical about eyelash serums, the more than 1,000 reviews on the internet are definitely convincing. "Tripled my lashes," one fan wrote in the review section on Walmart's website. "I get asked daily if my lashes are false or extensions."

Of course, you'll have to be patient and consistent in order to see results. "I didnt see much happening with Grandelash for two months," one reviewer explains. "And was about give up, when one day I woke up and realized my lashes were twice as long as they used to be."

Don't wait too long to grab the serum on sale. Walmart's deal could be here today and gone tomorrow.