This Record-Breaking Beauty Tonic Sold Out In 3 Days — and We Just Found It on Sale

Image zoom Courtesy

Beauty is on the inside, and it turns out, everyone knows it. Why else would an innovative wellness tonic that promises to make your skin glow while it relieves stress sell out in just three days?

Such is the case with Golde’s latest product, Cacao Golde, which sold out from Sephora almost immediately after hitting shelves. The tonic, which is actually a powder that can be added to hot water or milk, contains health and beauty-boosting ingredients like coconut milk powder, turmeric, cacao, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, and black pepper.

These ingredients (all of which are organic), have been demonstrated to heal and balance from the inside out — cacao de-stresses while turmeric provides that sought-after glow. But it’s not some hard pill to swallow or a drink that leaves a funky aftertaste. According to reviews, it actually tastes amazing.

“LOVE THIS STUFF,” writes one Sephora buyer. “It's delicious and really hits the spot when I'm craving something rich and creamy — I love preparing this with coconut milk or whole milk.”

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Golde, though, is its founder. Trinity Mouzon Wofford started her company in 2017 based in a belief that wellness should be achievable. Less than two years later, 26-year-old Wofford became the youngest woman of color to launch a brand at Sephora.

A packet of this tonic usually retails for $29, but today, thanks to Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale, you can get it for even cheaper. Now through May 6, Insider members (anyone who has signed up for an account) can use code HEYINSIDER for 10 percent off their entire purchase — that’s anything on the site. VIB members can use code HEYVIB for 15 percent off, and Rouge members can use code HEYROUGE for 20 percent off.

Shop the tonic that’s making history — and making a difference in your health — on sale at Sephora.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $29; sephora.com