8 Ways to Make Your Beauty Routine Gold Medal-Worthy

Erin Lukas
Jul 19, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Didn’t make the cut during the Olympic Team trials? No sweat, while a ticket to the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics may not be coming your way, you can still go for the gold by swapping out your current product lineup for a heavy metal set. When used topically gold boasts a number of skincare benefits including anti-aging, reducing inflammation, and brightening your complexion. On your strands, flecks of gilded metal will give hair an unparalleled shine. Consider incorporating gold-infused beauty products the beauty equivalent of standing at the top of the podium. Read on for eight ways to give your beauty routine a gold medal. 

This Works Skin Deep Golden Elixir 

Slather on this rose, aloe vera, and 24-karat gold-infused body serum before hitting the beach for skin will look as good as gold. 

This Works $83 SHOP NOW
Sally Hershberger 24K GetGorgeous Stylepro Shampoo 

The secret to getting the shiniest strands ever: lathering up with a shampoo packed with 24-karat gold elixir. 

Sally Hershberger $32 SHOP NOW
Omorovicza Gold Shimmer Oil 

This shimmering oil will have you covered in gold. 

Omorovicza $80 SHOP NOW
By Terry Gold Elixir Glacé

Enriched with gold particles, a coat of By Terry's gel-cream formula will make skin appear extra luminous. 

By Terry $255 SHOP NOW
Guerlain L'Or Pure Radiance Face Primer 

When you prep your complexion with a face primer sprinkled with golden flecks, your makeup is guaranteed to always look like a million bucks. 

Guerlain $74 SHOP NOW
Tatcha Camellia Nourishing Lip Balm 

All that glitters is gold when you swipe on Tatcha's moisturizing balm with camellia, macademia nut oils, and crushed 24-K gold leaf petals on your pout. 

Tatcha $36 SHOP NOW
Oribe Gold Envy Luminous Face Mask

Oribe's mask is formulated with gold peptides and caviar lime that delivers a smooth, radiant complexion worth its weight in gold. Bonus: If you're partial to selfies, this gilded face treament is highly 'grammable. 

Oribe $95 SHOP NOW
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Cleansing Butter 

Taking off your makeup at the end of the day is about to get a lot more luxe. Peter Thomas Roth's easily spreadable balm not only melts off the day like butter, the bonus Konjac sponge guarantees a no fuss application. 

Peter Thomas Roth $55 SHOP NOW

