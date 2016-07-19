8 Ways to Make Your Beauty Routine Gold Medal-Worthy

Didn’t make the cut during the Olympic Team trials? No sweat, while a ticket to the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics may not be coming your way, you can still go for the gold by swapping out your current product lineup for a heavy metal set. When used topically gold boasts a number of skincare benefits including anti-aging, reducing inflammation, and brightening your complexion. On your strands, flecks of gilded metal will give hair an unparalleled shine. Consider incorporating gold-infused beauty products the beauty equivalent of standing at the top of the podium. Read on for eight ways to give your beauty routine a gold medal.