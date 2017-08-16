Glossier Is Coming Out With a New Product—and Wants You to Help

What would a Glossier candle smell like? That's up for you to decide.

The beauty brand beloved by makeup enthusiasts on Instagram and beauty editors alike, is turning to its cult of diehard fans to help them develop one of their new products: a Glossier candle.

In a post on Into The Gloss today, Melissa Souto, the brand's product developer announced that Glossier is in the early stages of creating its own candle, and called for readers to share what they love about their current candles along with what they think Glossier's should smell like. This isn't the first product that's going to expand the brand's product offerings past makeup and skincare. Founder and CEO Emily Weiss has teased multiple times that a fragrance is coming sometime in the near future.

RELATED: Glossier Is Launching the Loose Powder of Your Dreams

If you're a Glossier stan like me, you probably find this product news exciting because it's yet another way to show your love for the brand aside from posting flat lays and top shelves that feature your Glossier collection on your IG account.

This isn't the first time Glossier crowd-sourced when developing their products. The brand previously asked their fans and customers for their opinions when formulating the Priming Moisturizer Rich and the Invisible Shield sunscreen. More and more brands are adopting similar concepts. Volition Beauty is a brand who's products are completely crowd-sourced, and BECCA just launched two limited-edition highlighters, which fans can vote for their favorite to become a part of the permanent collection.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

Whatever notes end up going into Glossier's candle, it's going to be millennial pink in some capacity, and undeniably chic. Go here to have your say by leaving a comment on Into The Gloss.