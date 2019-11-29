The Cult Brow Gel Beyoncé Wore to the Grammys Rarely Goes on Sale — Except for Today

Image zoom Instagram/Beyonce

Any longtime Glossier fan knows the brand almost never goes on sale. Why should it? Nearly every single one of its products has its own cult following — those who stan Milky Jelly may or may not out-obsess Balm Dot Com addicts — and prices are already accessible as it is. That’s why today’s heart rate-raising Black Friday sale is such a huge deal. Glossier veterans and brand-curious shoppers alike can save 20 percent sitewide on individual products and 35 percent on bundles.

Before you ask, yes, that includes the Boy Brow eyebrow gel Beyoncé wore to the Grammys last year. What might just be Glossier’s most fan-crazy and best-selling product of them all is marked down from $16 to $13. Savvy shoppers will capitalize on the even bigger savings opportunity and get Boy Brow as part of The Makeup Set, which also includes Cloud Paint and Lash Stick; it’s on sale for $32, down from $50.

People go absolutely bonkers for Boy Brow — it’s basically Cara Delevigne’s brows in a tube — so we wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out before the day is done. Shop the Boy Brow that’s co-signed by not only Beyoncé, but also Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge, for a low $13 at Glossier.com.

Image zoom Glossier

Shop now: $13 (Originally $16); glossier.com

Image zoom Glossier

Shop now: $32 (Originally $50); glossier.com