This Anti-Aging Eye Cream Sold Out in Just 48 Hours — and It’s Back in Stock

Image zoom Instagram/GlamGlow

It only took GlamGlow’s latest product, BRIGHTEYES™ Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream, 48 hours to sell out from Sephora completely. Inventory got snatched up so fast it was almost as though buyers were hovering around the site just waiting for it to hit “shelves.” And, in all likelihood, some of them probably were.

The anti-aging brand has made a name for itself catering to the instantaneous needs of Hollywood’s elite — Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens, and Nina Dobrev are fans — and has developed a cult following of women with similar skin demands along the way.

GlamGlow’s keystone product, SuperMud, claims to be able to work its beautifying magic in just ten minutes; customers have every reason to be just as excited about BrightEyes.

RELATED: The 16 Best Face Oils for Every Concern — from Anti-Aging to Deeply Moisturizing

The emollient cream is deeply hydrating and quickly absorbent. In just a few minutes, the formula’s rich blend of hyaluronic acid, peptides, and caffeine sink into the delicate eye area to plump and energize the skin. Not only is the product immediately brightening, thanks to embedded illuminating spheres, but it’s also anti-aging in the long term, with fine line and wrinkle-fighting ingredients.

When BrightEyes first launched, over 700 units sold on day one, and another 600 on day two, selling out completely. Although the miracle cream is finally back in stock at Sephora right now, there’s no telling how long it’ll last. If the first sales run is any indication, this eye cream might sell out again at any moment.

Shop the eye-brightening cream from celeb-loved brand GlamGlow for $39 at Sephora.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $39; sephora.com