7 Coffee Beauty Products the Gilmore Girls Would Love

Whether you’re team Dean, Jess, or Logan, one thing all Gilmore Girls fans can agree on is that no day should go by without multiple cups of coffee. While coffee-infused beauty products might not help you keep up with the mile-a-minute witty banter of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, they will energize your complexion to help you have the stamina for binge-watching Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in one session. Here, we’ve rounded up the best coffee-enriched beauty products to have on-hand for the Gilmore Girls series reboot release on November 25.

VIDEO: 5 Gilmore Girls-Inspired Must Haves