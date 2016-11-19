7 Coffee Beauty Products the Gilmore Girls Would Love

Whether you’re team Dean, Jess, or Logan, one thing all Gilmore Girls fans can agree on is that no day should go by without multiple cups of coffee. While coffee-infused beauty products might not help you keep up with the mile-a-minute witty banter of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, they will energize your complexion to help you have the stamina for binge-watching Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in one session. Here, we’ve rounded up the best coffee-enriched beauty products to have on-hand for the Gilmore Girls series reboot release on November 25.

VIDEO: 5 Gilmore Girls-Inspired Must Haves 

Origins GinZing Peel-Off Mask To Refine And Refresh

This peel-off mask is like a shot of espresso for your face. Along with coffee beans, its ginseng, fruit acid, and essential oil blend instantly tightens pores and brightens dull complexions.  

Tom Ford Café Rose Eau De Parfum

A rose has never smelled as sweet as it does when it’s blended with intoxicating coffee beans.

Kiehl’s Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream

We’re willing to bet if Rory Gilmore had this eye cream in her dorm room at Yale none of Rory’s classmates or professors would ever be able to tell how many all-nighters she was pulling.

IGK 30,000 Feet Volume Conditioner

The next best thing to waking up and smelling the coffee: Running this caffeine-enriched conditioner through your hair. Leave it in for two minutes before rinsing to add volume and body to your style.

Fango Essenziali Mud Mask Treatment For Face + Body

Not only will you feel wide awake, a coffee seed oil and charcoal enriched mud mask treatment guarantees you’ll look rested too.

Frank Coffee Body Scrub

This ground coffee bean-based scrub sloughs away dead skin so you’re soft and smooth—just like how that first cup of freshly brewed coffee goes down in the morning.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream Smooth, Brightens, Depuffs

Pat this rich cream on your under-eye area the morning after and none of your co-workers will know you pulled an all-nighter to find out if Rory and Logan ever cross paths again.

