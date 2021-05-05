This Is the Only Sunscreen That Doesn’t Make Me Break Out
I've always been afraid of applying sunscreen. For years, I struggled to find an option that didn't invite a party of breakouts or excess oil to my face. This led me to avoid applying SPF most days altogether, leaving my complexion susceptible to sun damage and early aging far more often than I liked. But after trying Ghost Democracy's Invisible Lightweight Daily Face Sunscreen SPF 33, I've finally found a formula that works.
As Dr. Mona Gohara, associate clinical professor, Yale School of Medicine, department of dermatology, previously told InStyle, the chemicals featured in many sunscreen products are often the reason irritation and acne flare-ups happen. To avoid such occurrences, she recommends using mineral formulations and products that contain titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. Lucky for all of us with easily irritable skin, Ghost Democracy's ingredient list fits the bill.
The 100 percent mineral sunscreen has non-nano zinc oxide, niacinamide, artichoke leaf extract, turmeric extract, and that's it. The zinc oxide shields against UVA and UVB rays, while niacinamide (also known as vitamin B3) soothes stressed out skin and reduces pore size, artichoke leaf extract smoothes out fine lines, and turmeric extract brightens dullness. The silicone-free, non-chemical formulation is free of drying alcohols, added fragrance, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, mineral oils, and other harmful ingredients.
Not only does the sunscreen sink into my skin immediately, it doesn't leave behind the dreaded white cast that other products do. Similar to a lightweight moisturizer, it makes my face feel silky smooth as a base for makeup applications, and it wears incredibly well throughout the day — I've yet to notice an increase in oil production or see my foundation slip off.
I'm not alone in sharing my love for the non-greasy sunscreen. Reviewers say it's "hands down the best" sunscreen they've tried, and that it makes their "skin glow just by putting it on."
"The texture is smooth and lightweight, the formula is not oily, and the finish is matte," wrote one shopper. "It doesn't make my skin oily as the day progresses, and I've found it to hold up fairly well during my tennis workouts/walks on hot days. There is no potent scent and the ingredients are very clean for a sunscreen."
"I've always dreaded using sunscreens," shared another. "This is the first one that I love to put on my face. Great daily protection when I know I'll be in the sun. A little goes a long way. Finally a sunscreen that is actually very good for my skin!"
The votes are in — Ghost Democracy's Invisible Lightweight Daily Face Sunscreen is the formula you need this summer. Grab it for $33 per bottle on the brand's website.