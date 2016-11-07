8 Ways to Keep Frizzy Hair Under Control

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Nov 07, 2016 @ 6:30 am

Frizz may be synonymous with summer humidity, but once the cool weather comes and brings dry, winter air along with it, fuzz and static are inevitable—and no head of hair is spared. Instead of struggling with unruly strands all season long, an arsenal of products can work to smooth and tame your style. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite frizz-fighting products to wake you up from your hair nightmare.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo And Conditioner

Fighting frizz starts in the shower. Opt for a shampoo and conditioner duo that’s formulated to tame unruly hair like Suave’s bottles, which are packed with keratin that seal strands’ cuticles.

Suave $4 each SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Ouai Hair Oil

Run a couple drops of featherweight oil through dry strands to keep your style sleek. If you have fine hair, focus on your ends rather than your roots.

Ouai $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Phyto Phytolisse Express Smoothing Mask

A mask every few days will keep the frizz away. In addition to the quick fixes you rely on to keep hair smooth, a creamy mask infused with pine pulp, apricot kernel oil, and algae will stop fuzz before it starts.  

Phyto $45 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz-Free Curl Mousse

Forget the mousse you used in the '90s. Work a dollop of this coconut and neem oil-infused mousse through damp hair to keep tight curls and natural textures smooth, defined, and fuzz-free without a crunchy finish.  

SheaMoisture $10 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Tresemmé Keratin Smooth Frizz-Free Hold Hairspray

Not only does this hairspray keep your style on lock, it also holds its own against frizz for 48 hours—or your next shampoo.

Tresemme $5 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Smooth Intense Ultimate Straight Perfecting Balm

A buttery finishing cream will melt right into dry, bulky hair to cure a head full of fuzz but won’t look greasy.

L'Oreal Paris $6 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Vernon François Co-Wash Shampoo

What’s shiny, smooth, and curly? Your natural texture thanks to a hydrating co-wash that keeps curls soft and defined.

$36 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield

Consider this lightweight finisher the equivalent of spraying an invisible frizz-taming bubble around your hair.

Living Proof $22 SHOP NOW

