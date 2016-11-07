8 Ways to Keep Frizzy Hair Under Control

Frizz may be synonymous with summer humidity, but once the cool weather comes and brings dry, winter air along with it, fuzz and static are inevitable—and no head of hair is spared. Instead of struggling with unruly strands all season long, an arsenal of products can work to smooth and tame your style. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite frizz-fighting products to wake you up from your hair nightmare.

VIDEO: The Best Foundations for Dry Skin